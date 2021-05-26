Dear Annie: What to do when there's no reply to an email

Dear Annie: I am disheartened by the letters I read about individuals who are suffering from hearing loss and refuse to seek assistance. When I incurred the trauma of going deaf, I was sure my situation was hopeless. My hearing aids were useless, and I was not a candidate for the surgical interventions that have given many others the ability to hear. I could not have been more wrong in my belief that I would never hear again. With the patient assistance of a doctor of audiology and my ENT specialist, I can now function reasonably well. The advances in technology are remarkable.

To the hearing-impaired individual, I would say, “Be patient.” It takes time to adjust. At first, the “new” sounds you hear may seem annoying, but they were part of your life prior to your hearing loss. Secondly, be sure to see a well-regarded ENT specialist and a qualified audiologist. They can offer options that far exceed what most people know to exist.

Of equal importance is the understanding of family and friends. Mine make sure they have my attention before speaking to me. They don’t begin talking while walking away or not facing me. They make allowances for my seating at a table or in a room, knowing that having a wall behind me — so light will illuminate their faces — is a big help. On the phone, they speak slowly and clearly, especially when leaving a voice message.