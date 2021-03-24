Dear Annie: When someone is trying to push their beliefs on you, be kind and firm in your response

Dear Annie: I was raised, along with my two sisters, in a very strict religion that frowns upon cultivating personal relationships outside of the church. In my teens, I realized I wasn't a religious person, so I stopped participating after I moved out of my parents' house. My decision to leave the religion caused my sisters to sever communication with me. After more than a decade, we have finally reconnected.

I am overjoyed to have relationships with them again, which includes sharing interests like books, movies and music. I know they abstain from questionable content, so I'm careful about what I share. I recently had a text conversation with my sister in which I mentioned that I would never want to disrespect her beliefs, so if my sharing made her uncomfortable, she should tell me so that I can alter my behavior. She responded with appreciation and also said that she viewed our relationship as an opportunity to share positive religion-related information with me without trying to sound too preachy or force me back into the religion.

Although her comment was without malice, I felt devastated. After all these years, despite missing and loving each other, she still can't accept me and the decisions I've made for my life. All the emotion I felt when I lost communication with her the first time came flooding back over me. I responded with a benign "I understand. Thank you!"