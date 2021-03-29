Dear Annie: Woman should stop trying to please mother-in-law and just be herself

The best way to fix this problem is to lay low and stop trying so hard to please her and instead just be yourself. If she can't accept that, then it is her problem, and you are correct that she is missing out on quality time with her grandchildren and son. Keep trying to see if your husband can speak with her. You might have to consult the help of a professional.

Dear Annie: Your column with letters from both sides concerning the mixing of church and politics was enlightening. I believe each side made valid points, but I think the issue boils to justice: how it works and what it is.

The problem is that politics have become a religion, and religion has become politicized. At best, people on each side are talking past one another; at worst, people are really enraging one another.

The solution is easy to say but hard to implement: We all have to learn to listen better, and with an open heart, if we expect to be heard ourselves. No one has ever changed someone else's mind by yelling at that person. We could all do well to heed Shakespeare's admonition that just as we pray to God to have mercy on us, we should at least try to do the same for our fellow passengers.

"The quality of mercy is not strain'd;/ It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven/ Upon the place beneath ..." — Still Trying

Dear Still Trying: Your letter offers a lot of wisdom. Thank you.

