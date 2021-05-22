Dear Annie: Woman wants meth-addicted stepson out of the house, but dad keeps letting him back in

Dear Annie: I started dating my husband 11 years ago, married six years ago. Our biggest problem is his 29-year-old son. This man has never held a job because he has been addicted to drugs including meth and heroin and is still using. Also, he has warrants out for his arrest.

I have made it clear he cannot live in our house, and I do not want him over if my husband is not home. I know his son hates me and the combination of hate and drugs does not always end well. Needless to say, he always slips his way back in, and then I blow my top, and my husband runs him off again. It is a never-ending rollercoaster.

How do I get my husband to understand I am done with it? I wouldn’t allow my grown daughters to live in my home, jobless and sleep on my couch, I refuse to support a grown 33-year-old man! — Tired of the Coaster

Dear Tired: Addiction is indeed a roller coaster, but you need not go along for the ride. Let your husband know — empathetically but firmly — that you are not comfortable with your stepson staying with you any longer. If he continues to let him into the house anyway, tell your husband that you will need to insulate yourself from the dysfunction and make a plan to do so, finding your own place temporarily, with a relative or friend.