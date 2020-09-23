Dear Annie: Words can be painful

Dear Annie: I am writing in regard to "Lonely Later in Life." I am 94 years old. When I retired, I donated my time to the SPCA, retirement homes and many other organizations in the community. I was on many different boards. You can build relationships, as Annie said, by asking people for coffee or a movie. People in retirement homes don't always get visitors, so seeing a smiling face coming to do activities or just to chat with them is much appreciated. I am not sure if you are religious, but my church family has always been there for me in times of need. Churches are great places to build long-lasting friendships. There are many groups to join and ways to help. Reach out to whatever group interests you. You may feel alone, but you aren't. There are many friendships out there waiting for you! — Friendship Is Waiting