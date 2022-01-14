Dear Annie: Words fail a writer

Dear Annie: I am a published author and have been struggling to write my next book. I’ve written a handful of adult-oriented fictional books. My most recent published book came out almost five years ago. I’ve tried several times to start the next book, but I haven’t been able to get any thoughts together or gather any momentum in the writing process.

I never previously experienced any writer’s block, so this five-year period is challenging. My frustration has also compounded during this period, and I’ve walked away several times for extended periods of time. Any advice from one writer to another? — Writer’s Blocked

Dear Writer’s Blocked: Writing about your own block is a great way to get the creative juices flowing again. Start every day by writing a stream of consciousness. Don’t focus on specific time requirements or topics. Just write creatively. Don’t go back and read your writings immediately.

Let what you’ve written age a bit, and start the next day anew. Speak with your spouse, a close friend or your therapist about the meaning behind these writings. Inspiration and meaning will find you as you let go of the search for the perfect topic and uncover what’s already hiding inside you.