Dear Annie: You shouldn't be the 'backup friend'

Dear Annie: I am turning 38 this year. I’m a father of two with a third due in November — this time, a girl.

I’ve always had an exciting life and liked to party hard with my friends and sometimes with my wife. I like to live on the edge, but recently, things are changing.

My friends think they want to chill and not do the same things we have done in the past. My wife says I need to chill, too, and just take it easy.

I feel different this time around. I feel upset when they don’t want to hang out and just have boys time. I can’t sleep sometimes, and I fight with my inner self from time to time.

I do still go out and make new friends, but it’s not the same, and they’re not like my old ones. I don’t feel happy about this whole situation.

What should I do? — Man-child

Dear Man-child: It sounds like your friends are experiencing a shift in priorities. Having a family doesn’t mean giving up what makes you happy, but it is about compromise and putting others’ needs above your own.