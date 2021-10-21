Denied a date in 1947, friends got a second chance at love to carry them into their 90s

It was December 1947, just days before New Year’s Eve. Twenty-one-year-old Anthony “Tony” Gillistro had just come home from the Marine Corps and was paying his childhood friend, William Manocchio, a visit in their old neighborhood in Wethersfield, Conn.

“The guys were getting together for a New Year’s Eve party. We all just came home. That was, I think, ’47. And I didn’t have a date,” Gillistro said. “Billy said, ‘Why don’t you ask my sister?’ So, I asked Dottie, she asked her father and he put the sign of the cross.”

Since Dorothy “Dottie” Campanelli was just 17 years old at the time, her old-school Italian father said she was too young for Gillistro, leaving him without a date and the two of them just friends.

“I’ll tell ya — she had a crush on me when I was a kid. Because when I used to go over her brother’s house, I could see her and her girlfriends peeking out of the door to see us. We were the older guys,” Gillistro said. He says “she was always like a sister, and Billy would kick the bologna out of me if I tried to date his sister.”