Dip into some lighter Super Bowl snacks this year

Greek yogurt is a good choice for dips. It’s thick and has lots of protein, and it offers the same tang you get from sour cream. Cottage cheese, a less traditional ingredient in dips, has a smoother, less tangy flavor. It also has a chunky texture — which can be eliminated in a food processor if desired.

All of these ingredients — from mayo on down to cottage cheese — have nonfat versions. But those are to be avoided in dips, unless you are used to and really enjoy both their taste and texture. A good dip needs a little bit of fat to work — it’s as much about maintaining a texture that feels rich as it is about taste.

The trick is learning how much fat you can cut while still producing that luscious taste and texture.

So that’s why my dip recipes typically have a combination of light mayo or cream cheese — which still provide a moderate amount of fat — with some amount of yogurt or cottage cheese.

It’s all about balancing what’s lean and healthy with what tastes good.

So don’t try swapping out all the mayo in your favorite dip in favor of low-fat Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. You probably won’t like it. Try swapping out a quarter or half the amount first and see how it tastes.