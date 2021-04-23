District and State Arts Contest winners for the N.C. Federation of Women's Clubs

The Greensboro Women’s Club recently sponsored students from Beth Herrick’s art class at Northwest Guilford High School in the North Carolina Federation of Women’s Club District 4 and State arts contests.
The following students were first-place winners in the categories listed and received certificates:
State Arts entries: Acrylic, Evyn Dean; watercolor, Zihan Tang; computer graphics, Madison McDonald; pastels, Avery Miller; and black and white photography, William Schriever-Rankin.
District Arts entries: Colored pencil drawing, Evyn Dean; photography — color, Shealynn Kelly; photography — digitally enhanced, Lauren Farrelly; photography — black and white, William Schriever-Rankin; acrylic or oil-painting, Evyn Dean; acrylic or oil-paining, Stephanie Oho (second place); graphite pencil drawing, Stephanie Oho; sculpture, Madeline Segonish; watercolors — painting, Zihan Tang; computer graphics, Madison McDonald; pastel drawing, Avery Miller; and mixed media, Julie Nelson.
