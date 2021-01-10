Dolphin man: For 50 years, biologist has studied bottlenose dolphins from a research center on Florida’s Gulf Coast

CHICAGO — Beginning his work in marine biology, Randy Wells thought he was a shark guy.

But the teenager whose family had just moved from Peoria, Ill., to Florida’s Gulf Coast volunteered to help a local researcher study the migration patterns of the bottlenose dolphins off Sarasota.

And now it’s 50 years later and Wells — a staff scientist at Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago since 1989 — heads the world’s longest-running study of a marine mammal population in the wild, tracking the lives, loves and losses of 170 Sarasota Bay dolphins and delivering globally significant insight into these creatures that have long fascinated humans.

In the process Wells has become one of the best-known dolphin guys on the planet.

But the essence of what he has learned, Wells says, is not that different from life in a Chicago ‘burb. He explained:

“So when we started, we had no idea what we were going to find back in 1970. It was completely exploratory, with a pilot tagging study back then, and it could have gone a variety of directions. But the idea that we could find the same identifiable individual dolphins time and time again within a fairly limited area set the stage for everything we’ve been able to do since then.