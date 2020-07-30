An Attitude of Gratitude will be preparing quality backpacks for its eighth adopted school - Hope Academy of Greensboro - at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro.

For information, contact Katina Amadi at 336-854-6206.

