Don't order out. Dive into Jamie Oliver's new cookbook

The data showed some interesting things, like that sweet potato and avocado were more popular than initially thought. More avocados were sold in the UK than oranges last year, and Oliver does more than slice them into a salad: He makes an avocado hollandaise, an avocado tempura, and bakes avocados with shrimp.

He also tackles a notoriously difficult vegetable — the eggplant, or aubergine in Britain. It takes center stage as one of the 18 heroes, alongside beef and chicken.

"We kind of worked out what to do with potatoes in lots of wonderful ways. We never really found out what the bloody hell to do with aubergines," he said. "What I tried to do in that chapter is look at how you can cook them so the skin is crispy and the flesh is creamy, how you can steam them or use them in a ragu or use it to layer up beautiful things."

One thing that Oliver has gradually warmed up to is including some pre-made ingredients, like jarred pesto or curry paste, and sometimes leaning on frozen vegetables.

"I never would've done it seven years ago. I've had to get over myself," he said, laughing. "There's a bit of ego in cooking as well. I try and control mine."

Oliver is a realist. "I wish I lived in a world where everyone had the time to make their own paste," he said. Then added: "You know, frozen peas are way better than fresh peas nine times out of 10."