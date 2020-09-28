Downtown Greenway's last free fitness class of the season is Tuesday night

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Downtown Greenway's last free fitness class of the season, Boot Camp with Sally Maley, is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Morehead Park, 475 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro. On-street parking is available.

Everyone will practice social distancing. Spaces will be marked 10 feet apart. The class is limited to 25 people.

Participants should wear masks to class and after class to comply with the city's mandate; masks are not required during class.

Participants should bring their own water bottle and personal mat - no equipment is provided due to the pandemic.

For information, call 336-379-0821.