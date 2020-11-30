Drive-Thru luncheon, toys needed for holiday toy drive

Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point held its inaugural “Drive-Thru” Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 19 to express gratitude for the support of its community partners. Annually, the HPHA hosts a Thanksgiving luncheon that is fully sponsored by the employees and Kimberly Staples of Kim’s Katering. Individuals who participated in the drive-thru luncheon had the choice of a turkey, ham or combination meal.

While receiving a meal, participants had the option to drop off an unwrapped toy in support of HPHA’s 2020 Holiday Toy Drive. To make a donation, drop off unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the HPHA, located at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, by Friday, Dec. 4.

Make checks payable to ELBF and mail to the Attention: Toy Drive, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261.

Non-perishable food items and monetary donations to support local food banks may be dropped off at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260.

For information, call 336-887-2661.