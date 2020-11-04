Easy chicken dish has smoky flavor

Smoked paprika is made from chili peppers that are smoked, dried and crushed. It gives a smoky flavor to this easy chicken dish. The secret to keeping the chicken breast evenly cooked and juicy is to pound the meat with a meat tenderizer or the bottom of a heavy skillet to give the chicken breast even thickness. Sesame seeds add a crunchy texture to the dish.
Caraway seeds and green beans add flavor and color to the noodle dish.
Helpful hints:
- Any type of pasta can be used instead of flat noodles. Cook according to package instructions.
- Broccoli florets can be used instead of green beans.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
