Elsewhere Stories will begin Thursday, Oct. 29

The first "Elsewhere Stories" conversation is set for 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, via Zoom.
Co-founder George Scheer discusses how Elsewhere’s creative material preservation and curation communicate Jewish experience and values with folklorist Gabrielle Berlinger.
Elsewhere Stories is a new, ongoing series that explores Elsewhere’s history and future. This is storytelling about Elsewhere, brought to listeners by the community of artists, innovators, and creatives who know it best. Each session will reflect on different themes that show how local and global activity are reflected in the world of Elsewhere.
Each session is held on Zoom and lasts one hour, featuring a 45-minute presentation or conversation and a 15-minute facilitated Q&A with the guests.
Other planned stories include:
- Monsters, Islamic Mythologies, and Everything Liminal - My Practice Encounters the Elsewhere Residency Experience: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 6. With Saba Taj, 2017 resident artist.
- Developing as a Young Artist at Elsewhere: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 20. With Elsewhere's first intern now MFA candidate, Topher Lineberry.
- Unveiling Monuments and How Elsewhere Presents the Future: 5-6 p.m. Dec. 4. With April Parker, creative catalyst fellow.
To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJO5oYHLfwz6TO311MxReiU1_UodgGikMMRyN51PlPhdgCiw/viewform.
