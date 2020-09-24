 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elsewhere to offer virtual puppet show and in-person book drive on Friday, Oct. 2.
0 comments

Elsewhere to offer virtual puppet show and in-person book drive on Friday, Oct. 2.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Poncili Creación

Elsewhere will offer a virtual puppet show featuring Poncili Creación from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, via Zoom. The show is suitable for all ages.

Poncili Creación is a Puerto Rican group that generates performance and audio-visual experiences that sprout from their interactive sculptures they call objects.

To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRHiUvZV-ksfnvQYgUmY7auizY4uAypPhX0aHGT0ShWzr-Lw/viewform.

The museum will also offer a book drive and book swap from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at 606 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

This is an in-person event suitable for all ages. Face coverings are required.

April Parker, the museum's creative catalyst fellow, is hosting the event in partnership with B.A.B.Y, Books and Black Youth: Uncaged Youth Reading Project.

Residents are encouraged to donate new and gently used books, particularly book written by and/or featuring people of color as well as young adult texts.

For information, call 336-907-3271 or visit https://www.goelsewhere.org/.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Powell - Bode
Weddings

Powell - Bode

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bode Dr. Helen Bobbitt Powell and Paul Thaddeus Bode were united in marriage Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Front St…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News