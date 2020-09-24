Elsewhere to offer virtual puppet show and in-person book drive on Friday, Oct. 2.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elsewhere will offer a virtual puppet show featuring Poncili Creación from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, via Zoom. The show is suitable for all ages.

Poncili Creación is a Puerto Rican group that generates performance and audio-visual experiences that sprout from their interactive sculptures they call objects.

To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRHiUvZV-ksfnvQYgUmY7auizY4uAypPhX0aHGT0ShWzr-Lw/viewform.

The museum will also offer a book drive and book swap from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at 606 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

This is an in-person event suitable for all ages. Face coverings are required.

April Parker, the museum's creative catalyst fellow, is hosting the event in partnership with B.A.B.Y, Books and Black Youth: Uncaged Youth Reading Project.

Residents are encouraged to donate new and gently used books, particularly book written by and/or featuring people of color as well as young adult texts.

For information, call 336-907-3271 or visit https://www.goelsewhere.org/.