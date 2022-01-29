Chamblee Cozart Engagement Jan 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chamblee - Cozart Jennifer Carson Chamblee is engaged to be married to William Charles Cozart III, both of Raleigh, N.C. A September 2022 wedding is planned at Bald Head Island. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story More Local News Here we go again: More snow is coming. It's just a question of how much. The numbers prove it. Local news matters more than ever. 1:30 Hitting home: Publix and Toyota are bringing lots of jobs, but where will workers live? +5 To 'stay ahead' of COVID-19, N.C. A&T relies on robust testing program More Sports Watson scores 21, but N.C. A&T falls to USC Upstate Wake Forest's four-game win streak comes to an end at Syracuse +2 'It's a man's world': Male athletes leading way in NIL money Wake Forest hits the road for game at Syracuse on Saturday night