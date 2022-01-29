 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chamblee Cozart Engagement
Chamblee Cozart Engagement

Chamblee - Cozart Jennifer Carson Chamblee is engaged to be married to William Charles Cozart III, both of Raleigh, N.C. A September 2022 wedding is planned at Bald Head Island.

