Events for seniors

Adventures in Learning: Begins April 1, over Zoom. Multiple classes, lunchtime forum speakers. Program designed to enrich the lives and learning of older adults. 336-378-0766 or www.shepctrg.org.

Virtual Creative Workshops: With Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. Over Zoom. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/events.

Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center in Burlington. Typical hike, 3 miles. Must have a current waiver/release, COVID-19 release and medical clearance form on file prior to participation. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.

Senior Pilates: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, beginning in April, Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Outside, weather permitting. Also, the nonprofit offers seven virtual classes per week. Call 336-373-4816 or visit tinyurl.com/w4rjy3z4 for a schedule.

Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.