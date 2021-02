Events help celebrate Black History Month

Guilford College's Intercultural Engagement Center will offer the following virtual events over Zoom: Outdoors while Black, 6 p.m. Thursday; Black and Indian women's reproductive justice, 6 p.m. March 3; Antiracism training, 3 p.m. March 18; Black and Indigenous responses to food deserts and Native lands, 6 p.m. March 31; "How to be an Antiracist" book discussion, 6 p.m. April 21; and Microaggressions training, 12:30 p.m. April 26. For information: https://tinyurl.com/2021IECCalendar . To register: https://tinyurl.com/IECSpring .

Greensboro History Museum's Pieces of Now — Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations: Features more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers. The exhibition invites the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis. Visitors can explore these stories online through a new virtual exhibition at https://greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow. Additional online African American/Black History Month programs are happening weekly. New episodes arrive every Tuesday from the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what's new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon.