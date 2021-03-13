Events to help celebrate Women's History Month

March is Women’s History Month. Here’s a look at events in the area:
Occupational Hazards — Contested Bodies, Blinding Love and Institutional Accountability: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Zoom. Diya Abdo, a second-generation Palestinian refugee, born and raised in Jordan, discusses her experiences with the gendered politics of identity, belonging, transgression and vocation in the Arab world and America. tinyurl.com/dwx5n7s7.
Poetry reading by Sumita Chakraborty: 7 p.m. Wednesday, YouTube. tinyurl.com/4jpjr8ch.
Creative nonfiction reading by Toni Jensen: 7 p.m. Wednesday, YouTube. tinyurl.com/4jpjr8ch.
Dolley Madison Collection Discussion: 4 p.m. Thursday, Zoom. Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart chats with Susan Joyce Webster about caring for the museum’s Dolley Madison collection for more than 40 years. tinyurl.com/4ck96x5d.
History Lunch Break: noon Friday, Zoom and Facebook. Lea E. Williams will discuss her book, "We Who Believe in Freedom: The Life and Times of Ella Baker." As the sit-in movement launched in Greensboro expanded around the country, Baker invited student leaders from all over to gather at Shaw University on an April weekend in 1960. There, she helped organize the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Register: greensborohistory.org/event/ella-baker.
O Blissful Loss of Self — Explorations of Ecstasy in the Music and Poetry of Women: Carole Ott Coelho, Tadeu Coelho and Dylan Reddish: 3:30 p.m. March 21, UNCG’s Tew Recital Hall. www.animavoxduo.com.
Ancient Worlds Contemporary Selves - Smithsonian Scholars Explore Intersectionality: 7 p.m. March 24, Zoom. In this discussion, scholars from the National Museum of the American Indian, Asian Pacific American Center and Smithsonian American Art Museum explore how artists integrate the ancient world within their art creating new meanings, allowing them to pass on complex and layered cultural interpretations to future generations. tinyurl.com/cptsbv8x.
What is Inclusive Feminism?: 5 p.m. March 24, Zoom. tinyurl.com/dwx5n7s7.
The Resistance Project: Women of the African Diaspora — Activism in Art, Education, and Business: 7 p.m. March 24. Free. Virtual. Register. provost.uncg.edu/shecanwecan/events/.
Yun Emily Wang Lecture: 4 p.m. March 26. Register. Part of UNCG’s She Can, We Can spring lecture series. tinyurl.com/jurc354k.
Site-Particular Performance and Trans Ecological World-Making: 4 p.m. March 29. The talk will discuss what is revealed about place through performance-making. Register: tinyurl.com/n3aysvpw.
