Events to help celebrate Women's History Month

Occupational Hazards — Contested Bodies, Blinding Love and Institutional Accountability: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Zoom. Diya Abdo, a second-generation Palestinian refugee, born and raised in Jordan, discusses her experiences with the gendered politics of identity, belonging, transgression and vocation in the Arab world and America. tinyurl.com/dwx5n7s7 .

History Lunch Break: noon Friday, Zoom and Facebook. Lea E. Williams will discuss her book, "We Who Believe in Freedom: The Life and Times of Ella Baker." As the sit-in movement launched in Greensboro expanded around the country, Baker invited student leaders from all over to gather at Shaw University on an April weekend in 1960. There, she helped organize the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Register: greensborohistory.org/event/ella-baker.