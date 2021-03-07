Events to help celebrate Women's History Month

March is Women's History Month. Here's a look at Women's History Month events in the area:

Greensboro Library - Women’s Her-story Trivia: 6 p.m. March 8. A virtual trivia game centered on Women’s History Month. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Writing the Body - International Women's Day Workshop: 4-6:30 p.m. March 8, online. Free. Benjamin Bards workshop with poets Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard. Register. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Addressing the Effects of Femicide: 3 p.m. March 9, Zoom. This virtual community dialogue will acknowledge and discuss the violence committed against women because of their gender identity. tinyurl.com/dwx5n7s7.

Global Issues, Local Involvement - Mijente, a Group Advocating for Latinx and Chicanx in NC: noon March 10, Zoom. UNCG student Selene Santiago-Lopez will speak about her work with Mijente, a group that advocates for Latinx and Chicanx rights in North Carolina and in the country. tinyurl.com/yth8spcs.

Lena Richard and Julia Child - Two Women Who Changed Culinary History: 7-8 p.m. March 10, Zoom. Free. With Smithsonian Affiliations. tinyurl.com/478zds37.

Falk Visiting Artist Talk - Xaviera Simmons: 7 p.m. March 11, Zoom. tinyurl.com/wrs4af5m.