Events to help celebrate Women's History Month

March is Women's History Month. Here's a look at Women's History Month events in the area:
Greensboro Library - Women’s Her-story Trivia: 6 p.m. March 8. A virtual trivia game centered on Women’s History Month. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Writing the Body - International Women's Day Workshop: 4-6:30 p.m. March 8, online. Free. Benjamin Bards workshop with poets Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard. Register. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Addressing the Effects of Femicide: 3 p.m. March 9, Zoom. This virtual community dialogue will acknowledge and discuss the violence committed against women because of their gender identity. tinyurl.com/dwx5n7s7.
Global Issues, Local Involvement - Mijente, a Group Advocating for Latinx and Chicanx in NC: noon March 10, Zoom. UNCG student Selene Santiago-Lopez will speak about her work with Mijente, a group that advocates for Latinx and Chicanx rights in North Carolina and in the country. tinyurl.com/yth8spcs.
Lena Richard and Julia Child - Two Women Who Changed Culinary History: 7-8 p.m. March 10, Zoom. Free. With Smithsonian Affiliations. tinyurl.com/478zds37.
Falk Visiting Artist Talk - Xaviera Simmons: 7 p.m. March 11, Zoom. tinyurl.com/wrs4af5m.
Occupational Hazards - Contested Bodies, Blinding Love and Institutional Accountability: 6:30 p.m. March 15, Zoom. Diya Abdo, a second-generation Palestinian refugee, born and raised in Jordan, discusses her experiences with the gendered politics of identity, belonging, transgression and vocation in the Arab world and America. tinyurl.com/dwx5n7s7.
Poetry reading by Sumita Chakraborty: 7 p.m. March 17, YouTube. tinyurl.com/4jpjr8ch.
Creative nonfiction reading by Toni Jensen: 7 p.m. March 17, YouTube. tinyurl.com/4jpjr8ch.
O Blissful Loss of Self - Explorations of Ecstasy in the Music and Poetry of Women: Carole Ott Coelho, Tadeu Coelho and Dylan Reddish: 3:30 p.m. March 21, UNCG's Tew Recital Hall. www.animavoxduo.com.
What is Inclusive Feminism?: 5 p.m. March 24, Zoom. tinyurl.com/dwx5n7s7.
The Resistance Project: Women of the African Diaspora – Activism in Art, Education, and Business: 7 p.m. March 24. Free. Virtual. Register. provost.uncg.edu/shecanwecan/events/.
Yun Emily Wang Lecture: 4 p.m. March 26. Register. Part of UNCG's She Can, We Can spring lecture series. tinyurl.com/jurc354k.
Site-Particular Performance and Trans Ecological World-Making: 4 p.m. March 29. Register. tinyurl.com/n3aysvpw.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.