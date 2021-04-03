 Skip to main content
An online story of Easter - by the kids
An online story of Easter - by the kids

First Baptist children put a modern-day take on the story of Easter

GREENSBORO — This one is definitely for the children, and the adults who know the drama but like seeing it played out.

"After he finished praying he went back to his disciples — and they were sleeping!" the narrator says with an incredulous tone as the would-be Jesus in the story of Easter jumps on the bed to wake them up.

This retelling of the Christian Holy Week between Palm Sunday and Easter at First Baptist Church features the creativity and cuteness of children in their own voices and environments.

Christina McCord, the children's and family minister, broke the biblical story into segment and divided the Scriptures among families.

She offered suggestions but left how just how those scenes would be interpreted on camera in the hands of those families.

What the former elementary school teacher got back from them included relatable moments, including the young actor playing the otherwise loyal Peter denying he knows Jesus' when flashed his picture from an iPhone.

In another scene, at least one of the "friends" following Jesus is on a scooter.

And then there's the children laying down the oversized palms, which signaled Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, along their neighborhood.

"Sometimes we complicate things," McCord said of teaching children the biblical story.

"When you have the opportunity to allow kids to tell it through their eyes they are also going to remember."

Once she got all of the videos in, she then wrote a script for a child to narrate and moved the resulting "On the Way to Resurrection" to the iMovie app.

A church member volunteered to write and produce an original soundtrack.

The first part of the production was released on Palm Sunday and the final frame ends with a "to be continued" message.

The last part will be released on the church's website and Facebook page on Easter.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

