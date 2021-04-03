An online story of Easter - by the kids

GREENSBORO — This one is definitely for the children, and the adults who know the drama but like seeing it played out.
"After he finished praying he went back to his disciples — and they were sleeping!" the narrator says with an incredulous tone as the would-be Jesus in the story of Easter jumps on the bed to wake them up.
This retelling of the Christian Holy Week between Palm Sunday and Easter at First Baptist Church features the creativity and cuteness of children in their own voices and environments.
Christina McCord, the children's and family minister, broke the biblical story into segment and divided the Scriptures among families.
She offered suggestions but left how just how those scenes would be interpreted on camera in the hands of those families.
What the former elementary school teacher got back from them included relatable moments, including the young actor playing the otherwise loyal Peter denying he knows Jesus' when flashed his picture from an iPhone.
In another scene, at least one of the "friends" following Jesus is on a scooter.
And then there's the children laying down the oversized palms, which signaled Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, along their neighborhood.
"Sometimes we complicate things," McCord said of teaching children the biblical story.
"When you have the opportunity to allow kids to tell it through their eyes they are also going to remember."
Once she got all of the videos in, she then wrote a script for a child to narrate and moved the resulting "On the Way to Resurrection" to the iMovie app.
A church member volunteered to write and produce an original soundtrack.
The first part of the production was released on Palm Sunday and the final frame ends with a "to be continued" message.
The last part will be released on the church's website and Facebook page on Easter.
Who were the Disciples? Get insight in this modern-day telling by local clergy and people of faith.
Six times in the Gospel of John, we read about the “disciple whom Jesus loved.”
Modern-day disciple Thomas: 'What’s so wrong about wanting to make sure of something before you commit your life to it?'
I have learned to live with it … but it still frustrates me. It’s almost as if I was going along the interstate, driving the same speed as the…
HUMAN INTEREST STORY – BETHSAIDA TIMES: Philip, a former disciple of John the Baptist, recently began a timeless relationship with Jesus, the …
The money is a nice perk but of course it isn’t really about the money. Well, OK, that doesn’t hurt. But I’ve paid my dues, haven’t I? I was r…
James, among the first people Jesus called to follow him, is known by some as Son of Thunder. He had a fiery temper and a willingness to speak…
I am so sick and tired of being known as “the lesser!” You would think that in 2019 people would have stopped characterizing people by a physi…
Greetings! Our names are Martha and Mary and we are responding to your recent email sent to Carpenterandfriends.org. Thank you for inquiring a…
I am one of the 12 called by Jesus to follow him. I went willingly with the others from town to town observing Jesus as he healed the sick, ma…
Andrew has quite the stellar resume. Check it out – and these are just a few highlights.
I will begin by saying, "I don’t feel worthy to be compared to Bartholomew (Nathanael)."
I’ve been looking for this man. I’m not sure why he has shown up now, but my homeboy James says this is the guy we’ve been looking for. Wonder…
I walk with Jesus down Elm Street. We stop at Center City Park, where he works alongside other Greensboro citizens to feed the hungry.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.