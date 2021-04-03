An online story of Easter — by the kids

GREENSBORO — This one is definitely for the children, and the adults who know the drama but like seeing it played out.

"After he finished praying he went back to his disciples — and they were sleeping!" the narrator says with an incredulous tone as the would-be Jesus in the story of Easter jumps on the bed to wake them up.

This retelling of the Christian Holy Week between Palm Sunday and Easter at First Baptist Church features the creativity and cuteness of children in their own voices and environments.

Christina McCord, the children's and family minister, broke the biblical story into segments and divided the Scriptures among families.

She offered suggestions but left just how those scenes would be interpreted on camera in the hands of those families.

What the former elementary school teacher got back from them included relatable moments, including the young actor playing the otherwise loyal Peter denying he knows Jesus' when flashed his picture from an iPhone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In another scene, at least one of the "friends" following Jesus is on a scooter.