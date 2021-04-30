Greensboro's 'Birthday Man," who sang tens of thousands of birthday greetings to fellow parishioners, has died

GREENSBORO — Carl Webb was known as the "Birthday Man" at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where his signature smile ministry of calling every member of his church on that person's birthday made it onto NBC's Nightly News in 2018.

Webb, who would have turned 102 in May, died Tuesday. He will be eulogized Saturday during a service for the family that will also be broadcast on the church's website.

"He understood how the simple act of picking up the phone might change someone's day or week around," wrote church member Robert Bell on Facebook, with others sharing memories of their special calls across social media.

In the past two decades there had been only a handful of days when Webb didn't have anybody to sing to. He's had as many as 17 in one day, in the church of more than 2,000 people.

"A few times people have asked me if he's OK, because 'My birthday was yesterday but he didn't call me,'" his daughter, Betsy Hyslop, said in 2018 of the occasional snafu, such as a church member forgetting to update a telephone number.

He'd dial them the very next day.

"I'm sorry," he'd add to the usual message, which he has honed down over time.