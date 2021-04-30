Greensboro's 'Birthday Man," who sang tens of thousands of birthday greetings to fellow parishioners, has died

GREENSBORO — Carl Webb was known as the "Birthday Man" at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where his signature smile ministry of calling every member of his church on that person's birthday made it onto NBC's Nightly News in 2018.
Webb, who would have turned 102 in May, died Tuesday. He will be eulogized Saturday during a service for the family that will also be broadcast on the church's website.
"He understood how the simple act of picking up the phone might change someone's day or week around," wrote church member Robert Bell on Facebook, with others sharing memories of their special calls across social media.
In the past two decades there had been only a handful of days when Webb didn't have anybody to sing to. He's had as many as 17 in one day, in the church of more than 2,000 people.
"A few times people have asked me if he's OK, because 'My birthday was yesterday but he didn't call me,'" his daughter, Betsy Hyslop, said in 2018 of the occasional snafu, such as a church member forgetting to update a telephone number.
He'd dial them the very next day.
"I'm sorry," he'd add to the usual message, which he has honed down over time.
Webb was from Rockingham County's Eden before it was called Eden, when the area was known by the three separate communities that later merged: Leaksville, Spray and Draper.
Just 19 and still living there, he met the love of his life and future wife, Connie, at a Halloween party. When she died in 1996, they had been married 54 years.
He was once the voice of — "WLOE, the wonderful land of Eden," he would say, repeating the radio station's promo.
He also had another love during all those years: singing.
Among his favorite photos is one of him as an adult performing in the Gate City Quartet with fancy shirts and bow ties.
At the time, people often asked the former Sunday school teacher and deacon to sing solos at weddings, funerals and special celebrations, such as during his church's mission trip to Germany.
By 1998, he was having problems seeing the music and could no longer sing in his beloved choir. The eye disease ocular histoplasmosis left him nearly blind. He almost had to be nose to nose to someone to see them and was hard of hearing.
Webb moved to Greensboro in 2000 to be nearer to his children, Barry and Betsy.
In the military, working for others and later working for himself, he had always received awards for his work ethic, including Eden's Realtor of the Year in the 1980s.
That work ethic would take a different turn.
Webb got the idea for his birthday ministry in 2001 after passing a bulletin board in the church's hallway where member birthdays are posted each month. He thought it would be a nice way to ensure each of them felt special on their day.
He could easily go by the list that the church's administrative assistants compile.
Each month he got a list of birthdays by the day — in very large type — from Emily Black, an administrative assistant at the church.
He put others on the list, like the people at his dentist's office who, when they heard about it, asked if he would call them, too.
He did so despite dealing with his own medical issues. In 2003, doctors discovered a small, inoperable tumor in his brain.
Webb says only once has he thought about giving up his "ministry."
He was looking at six weeks of rehabilitation after a medical procedure.
A week later and he was back on the phone. He continued until his death.
"As long as I feel like I do now, I'm going to continue," Webb said at the time. "It's a great joy for me to be able to do it. It's a great job to spread the love of Jesus."
