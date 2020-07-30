GREENSBORO — The question just popped into the rabbi's head.
What had happened to the trench coat the longtime civil rights fighter was pictured wearing during the infamous Bloody Sunday clash on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., decades earlier? Rabbi Fred Guttman of Temple Emanuel had been taking part in the 2014 Congressional Faith and Politics Civil Rights Pilgrimage to Mississippi and Alabama with U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died July 17 and is being eulogized today in Atlanta.
Lewis, who was a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is pictured in the 1965 iconic civil rights photo of Lewis and other peaceful marchers beaten by Alabama state troopers as they attempted to cross the bridge. The congressman smiled at the time.
"He told me the Smithsonian had asked about it, and he didn't have an answer for them either," Guttman said of the coat. "He just didn't know."
Guttman, the senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro, is among those remembering the life of the influential Lewis, whose body lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda last week as had presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan along with Rosa Parks, the private citizen deemed by Congress as the "mother of the freedom movement."
During the pilgrimage, which Guttman attended after being nominated by then-Sen. Kay Hagan of Greensboro, the group that included U.S. Reps. Tim Kaine and Eric Cantor of Virginia traveled to sites across the South including the home of Medgar Evers, who worked to overcome segregation and was assassinated in his carport.
Later, Lewis and Guttman sat together on a leg of the bus ride and Guttman got out his phone for an interview that the rabbi posted on the Temple Emanuel YouTube channel. The two discussed the march two weeks after Bloody Sunday, that included religious leaders from across the country with King and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, considered one of the leading religious thinkers of the 20th century.
”By his coming to Selma, coming to Alabama he moved other people to speak out ... not only in the Jewish community but America,” Guttman said of Heschel.
Guttman’s interview with Lewis is now part of the American Jewish Archives.
“I felt like I was in the presence of greatness,” Guttman said of Lewis.
The next year, Guttman would organize a Jewish presence at the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, which was instrumental in leading to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Jews had been in the trenches of the civil rights movement, so Guttman began working on a program that would affirm that help. It took place at the only synagogue in Selma, which hadn’t been used regularly in years and stood near the base of the bridge. The Rev. William Barber, president of the N.C. NAACP at the time, was a keynote speaker.
Today, Guttman is in prayer for the Lewis family as they celebrate the congressman’s death.
“He was humble,” Guttman said. “He was a great man.”
