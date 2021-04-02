Janie Dye never graduated, but there's a local scholarship named after her. Here's why.

GREENSBORO — Miss Janie B. Dye has a scholarship in her name.
That's despite the widow never finishing school. She married in her teens and later raised 13 children on her own after the death of her husband.
But she encouraged her granddaughter to pursue education as a means of reaching her goals.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the country in the past year, people like her granddaughter, Porlan Cunningham, found ways to celebrate life. Her grandmother's life.
That's why Cunningham has connected with the local nonprofit I Am A Queen foundation in her grandmother's honor to help other young women reach their goals.
That's what Miss Janie did for her granddaughter.
"My grandmother would have loved that," Cunningham says. "She always told people, 'My granddaughter goes to A&T. My granddaughter is in college.'"
Applications for the Janie B. Dye Memorial Scholarship through the youth-focused nonprofit are due May 1.
Dye grew up in rural South Carolina, cleaning houses and was a caretaker among a litany of other jobs.
"She had to make a way as a Black woman in the South who didn’t have any formal education and she did what she had to do to take care of her family," Cunningham said. "She was very, very strong in that regard."
The scholarships are $500 each, which Alana Allen, the nonprofit's founder, says is a prayer answered. There are plans to increase the amounts and number of young women they are able to help.
"I have always wanted to provide financial assistance to girls in our community," Allen said.
Other scholarships may be bigger, but none are more heartfelt, Allen said. Receiving one might also inspire others to use what they have to help make this world better for someone else.
Cunningham's grandmother died in 2012 during her senior year at A&T.
"She was like 4-foot-11," Cunningham recalled. "She was spunky, but filled with warmth."
And wisdom.
With every cold, for instance, Cunningham's grandmother would make some type of concoction to make her feel better.
"You didn’t know how it worked, but you knew that it worked," Cunningham recalled.
Miss Janie B. Dye was also known for her cooking. But Cunningham never got her grandmother's noted biscuit recipe.
She can still envision the older woman standing in her kitchen in front of a bowl of White Lily flour, sifter and a container of Crisco.
"My grandmother was very loving and nurturing and caring, and that’s how she showed her love — through her food," Cunningham said.
The scholarships will be awarded on July 17 at the "I Matter" Teen Empowerment Conference.
Cunningham, who attended A&T with Allen, asked her about starting a scholarship with the nonprofit in honor of Miss Janie, the one who pushed her, the one who helped make her the first in the family to graduate from college.
Cunningham, who graduated with a degree in journalism and mass communications, was working on starting her own endowment. A friend suggested it might be more effective to connect with an existing nonprofit with a mission she supported.
"I believed in what she was doing to work with young girls to build up self esteem, give them life resources and help them," Cunningham said of Allen.
Cunningham worked with Allen to come up with the criteria for the scholarship. But she isn't planning to simply whittle applications down by those with the highest grades. An essay is part of the process.
"I definitely think she would want me to take a holistic view of the person," Cunningham said of her grandmother.
Cunningham knows that chances can inspire people.
"I graduated from high school with a 2.5 GPA on the dot," Cunningham said.
A&T gave her a chance, Cunningham said, and she ended up on the Dean's List and in the Honors program throughout college.