Janie Dye never graduated, but there's a local scholarship named after her. Here's why.

The scholarships are $500 each, which Alana Allen, the nonprofit's founder, says is a prayer answered. There are plans to increase the amounts and number of young women they are able to help.

"I have always wanted to provide financial assistance to girls in our community," Allen said.

Other scholarships may be bigger, but none are more heartfelt, Allen said. Receiving one might also inspire others to use what they have to help make this world better for someone else.

Cunningham's grandmother died in 2012 during her senior year at A&T.

"She was like 4-foot-11," Cunningham recalled. "She was spunky, but filled with warmth."

And wisdom.

With every cold, for instance, Cunningham's grandmother would make some type of concoction to make her feel better.

"You didn’t know how it worked, but you knew that it worked," Cunningham recalled.

Miss Janie B. Dye was also known for her cooking. But Cunningham never got her grandmother's noted biscuit recipe.

She can still envision the older woman standing in her kitchen in front of a bowl of White Lily flour, sifter and a container of Crisco.