L’shanah Tovah! Chabad Center of Greensboro celebrates Jewish New Year with completion of Torah

The book was commissioned in the memory of Idan Greenstein, a Binghamton University junior from Greensboro majoring in electrical engineering and member of the BU Pep Band. Greenstein came home from New York at the start of the pandemic to quarantine with his parents in Greensboro. He died in Chapel Hill as the result of a motorcycle accident.

His parents wrote the first letter with the help of a scribe more than a year ago. They sat with Klein on Sunday to write the last three, including the twelfth letter of the Hebrew alphabet, which is called "lamed" and makes the sound of "l" as in "library."

Steven Greenstein said a prayer and Valerie Greenstein placed her hand on his shoulder.

"Out of something so tragic, something really special," Valerie Greenstein later said.

Also at the event was Idan Greenstein's niece, who is just a few days old.