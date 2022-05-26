Triad churches open for prayers, reflection after Texas school shooting

As the nation tries to cope with the news of Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, religious leaders in the Triad are opening sanctuary doors to help local people grieve and pray.

Heavy hearts: Greensboro grieves alongside the nation over Texas school shooting People gathered for a prayer vigil at First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two adults dead.

The sanctuary at St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today to anyone for prayer and reflection. The church is at 5228 Hilltop Road in Jamestown and Pastor Nikki Raye will be available for pastoral care.

"The words 'thoughts and prayers' get thrown around a lot when violence like this occurs, as it does far too often," Raye said in a letter to congregants. "I want to encourage us all into two practices. The first is lament. God made us to feel and God made us connected to each other, lament is a good and right response to the death and suffering of our neighbor. After we sit in lament and feel, I then want to invite us into THOUGHTFUL PRAYER.

"C.S. Lewis once said prayer 'doesn't change God, it changes me.' With intention and openness to the Spirit, we can be guided toward meaningful action," Raye wrote.

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church also is holding a Community Service of Lament and Hope at 6 p.m. today in the sanctuary at 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point.

The 45-minute service will "give our community a time to find comfort and strength in this season of loss," the church said in its announcement. Prayer and Holy Communion will be included in the service, which will be livestreamed at https://wmchurch.online.church/.