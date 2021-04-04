WATCH NOW; First Presbyterian Church drops music video celebrating Easter

She also spent the past year looking for ways to keep people feeling like part of the community.

While interviewing to serve as the church's new pastor, Duffield said that she believed God was calling her to a ministry setting that was ready to take big risks for the sake of the Gospel, that has a sense of humor, recognizes the talents God has given them to steward and exercises boldness coupled with humility.

And this is where she landed.

The congregation has earned recognition from its national denomination related to hunger and earth care. The video includes scenes from some of the ministries in those areas, including Hot Dish & Hope free meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the Giving Back Garden, where members grow food that is given to nonprofits.

Look for Dan Kerns, a farmer and member of the Chancel Choir in a rooster suit, and Louann Clark, also a choir member, and her ballroom dance partner Sasha Tsyhankov.

The church has recorded and released CDs before, but this is a first for a music video.

