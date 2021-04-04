WATCH NOW; First Presbyterian Church drops music video celebrating Easter

GREENSBORO — First Presbyterian Church dropped a surprise music video on Easter, with members of the congregation dancing throughout the city.
The feel-good video with “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco" music in the background, opens with pastors Jill Duffield, Dolly Jacobs and Neil Dunnavant dancing in their robes to:
"Mama said
Burn your biographies
Rewrite your history
Light up your wildest dreams"
"It's been a tough year for many people, one of anxieties," Dunnavant said, "but I think the message is there's a lot of reasons for hope."
The church's theme for Lent was "Surely the Lord is in this place," so they wanted to show lots of places: the church’s downtown campus, the Greensboro Grasshoppers ballpark, the Greensboro History Museum, a dance studio, a preschool, parks, homes and a farm in Gibsonville.
The majority of the congregation knew nothing about the plotting.
The idea came from Jacobs who, while overseeing the pastoral care ministry, spent the past year supporting members who have struggled through the pandemic.
She also spent the past year looking for ways to keep people feeling like part of the community.
While interviewing to serve as the church's new pastor, Duffield said that she believed God was calling her to a ministry setting that was ready to take big risks for the sake of the Gospel, that has a sense of humor, recognizes the talents God has given them to steward and exercises boldness coupled with humility.
And this is where she landed.
The congregation has earned recognition from its national denomination related to hunger and earth care. The video includes scenes from some of the ministries in those areas, including Hot Dish & Hope free meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the Giving Back Garden, where members grow food that is given to nonprofits.
Look for Dan Kerns, a farmer and member of the Chancel Choir in a rooster suit, and Louann Clark, also a choir member, and her ballroom dance partner Sasha Tsyhankov.
The church has recorded and released CDs before, but this is a first for a music video.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.