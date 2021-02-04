February’s Conversation: ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

The YWCA High Point is launching monthly webinars to raise awareness about different issues surrounding the community both on a local and national level.

As a continuation of their "Where Do We Go From Here?" series, local leaders discuss an in-depth view of health concerns related to the COVID vaccines and health disparities.

Taking part in monthly gatherings like this helps participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice impact the area, connect with others and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.

The YWCA’s Community Builders initiative will hold a series of convenings on racial equity. Join them at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 9, along with Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County health director; Richard Watkins, researcher and CEO of The Science Policy Action Network; and Reverend Odell Clevland of Mount Zion Church. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zEMRVsYGR3GeZenEincZhw

For information, call 336-882-4126 or email hmajors@ywcahp.com.