Flavorful beef tenderloin medallions ready in minutes

Here’s a special, quick and easy dinner that’s perfect for this holiday time. Beef tenderloin medallions cook in under 10 minutes, and the sauce takes only a few more.

Cognac is brandy named for the region in France where the grapes are grown. Brandy is a generic name and you can use any type for this recipe. You don’t need to buy a large bottle. You can buy small bottles or splits (1.5 ounces) of cognac in most liquor stores.