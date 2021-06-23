Asian seasonings simplify weeknight salmon

Seafood starts out simple. It cooks fast and typically neither requires nor is improved by elaborate seasoning strategies.

But getting the flavors and texture right does require some thought. Happily, we had a world of options from which to draw inspiration.

For this recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we turn to Asian pantry staples for bold flavor paired with ease.

Briefly marinating salmon fillets in soy sauce both seasons and helps with browning. The sharp notes of sliced fresh chilies and pickled ginger (the type served with sushi) offset the fattiness of the fish. Snap or snow peas add color and crunch, and also turn this into a one-pan meal.

When shopping, try to choose salmon fillets of the same thickness so they all cook at the same rate. This recipe yields medium-rare salmon (the centers are 115°F to 120°F); if you prefer yours a little more cooked through, after flipping the fillets, leave them in the pan for a minute or two longer.