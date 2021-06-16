Balsamic-glazed steak perfect for Father's Day

When I think of Father’s Day, steak always comes to mind. For this easy dinner, the steak is cooked in a sweet and tangy balsamic glaze that coats it. I like to save preparation time by using frozen chopped onions from the freezer case and sliced mushrooms from the produce department.

Watercress adds a little bite to the salad, and the croutons add a crunchy texture. Here’s a hint on storing watercress. Wash and dry the bunch of watercress, wrap a damp paper towel around the bottom of the stems and place in a plastic zip bag. It will keep for a week in the vegetable drawer of the refrigerator.

Helpful Hints

You can use boneless chicken thighs instead of steak.

You can use ¼ cup chopped fresh onion instead of frozen onion. Saute it 2 minutes longer than the frozen onion.

Add the croutons to the salad just before serving. This will keep them crisp.