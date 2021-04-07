Earn brownie points with the king of them all

There are brownies, and then there is the king of brownies.

I’m talking about ones with bananas and peanut butter that would get Elvis Presley’s blessings.

The signature trademark of a good classic brownie is that it should be chewy, gooey and not overbaked. It does not have to be fancy and topped with swirls or glazes. Nor does it need to feature hard-to-find ingredients. A recipe free of fuss will be just fine.

If it has a nice sheen, that’s great. If it is a crackly top, that is great, too. And if it strikes the right balance between chewy, cakey and fudgy and has a deep chocolate flavor, that’s the best.

I like a fudgy brownie but not one that is so ridiculously rich that I can’t even get halfway through it. Or I have to wash it down with cold milk or water. At the same time, I am not crazy about thick cakey brownies where the flour dominates.

A brownie also needs to be one that is intensely chocolaty but not bitter. One that is sweet but won’t hurt my teeth. And one that can remain moist even after a couple of days.