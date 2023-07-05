Recipes and remembrances make for a full meal in “Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque” (Ecco, $37.50), by Ed and Ryan Mitchell.
The father and son pitmaster team will be in Greensboro on July 8 to cook whole hogs ast the second Annual Downtown Greenway Community Picnic will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 along the Downtown Greenway at 501 E. Bragg St.
Ed Mitchell, 77, is a Wilson pitmaster who has gained a national reputation for his barbecue. For years, he was a featured pitmaster at New York City’s Big Apple Barbecue Block Party, and he has been inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame and the 2022 Black BBQ Hall of Fame.
His first cookbook also tells his life story: working tobacco fields around Wilson in his youth, serving in Vietnam, and finding his calling in barbecue in his 40s.
But there are plenty of recipes, too, notably everything you need to know to cook whole hogs like Mitchell.
There also are recipes for cracklings, fresh lard, ribs, cornbread, collards, grits, slaw, pecan pie and banana pudding — everything from appetizer to desserts. The proteins aren’t just all pork, either; Mitchell shares recipes for beef brisket, barbecued turkey, fried chicken, fish stew, salmon cakes and even smoked tofu.
It also includes the watermelon sweet tea inspired by Ryan Mitchell’s grandmother and the “jazzed up” mac ‘n’ cheese made in the family by Ryan’s late sister, Sheri.
Last but not least are the winning baby-back ribs recipe from Ed Mitchell’s appearance on the Food Network, when he beat Bobby Flay on “Bobby Flay’s Throwdown.”
“My ribs technique involves smoking the racks for two hours, then steaming them with vinegar sauce of a few minutes, then drying them out again with more rub and smoke,” Ed Mitchell wrote. “The result is moist, fall-off-the-bone, winning ribs.”
