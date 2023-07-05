Ed Mitchell still remembers the first time he stoked the coals of a barbecue pit.

He was about 13, attending a family barbecue where the moonshine flowed freely. At some point, the adults fell asleep, and that’s when young Ed stepped in and started tending the fire.

When his grandfather woke up and realized what happened, Mitchell thought he’d be in trouble for messing with the sacred barbecue. Instead his grandfather congratulated and gave him a shot of moonshine in celebration.

“He’s been telling me that story since I was a kid,” said his son Ryan.

That event lit the fire under Mitchell – who turned 77 on June 28 - and he’s been cooking pigs ever since.

Ed Mitchell grew up in Wilson, where he still lives, so he cooks Eastern North Carolina barbecue – whole pigs with a vinegar sauce.

Now he and Ryan work together in the family business.

Greensboro residents can get a taste of the Mitchells’ barbecue Saturday, when they cook pigs for the Second Annual Downtown Greenway Community Picnic along the Downtown Greenway at 501 E. Bragg St.

The event will include live music and a conversation with the Mitchells. And Greensboro restaurant ‘cille & ‘scoe will provide Southern side dishes and desserts to accompany the Mitchells’ pork.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 each, or $20 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/DGpicnic23.

'Just for ourselves'

Though Mitchell learned how to cook barbecue as a teenager, it wasn’t until his 40s that he entertained the idea of doing it for a living. It happened kind of by accident, in 1991, when Mitchell cooked some barbecue outside of the family’s grocery store to cheer up his mother. She and Mitchell were both still grieving the recent death of his father.

“My grandmother just had a taste for some barbecue that day,” Ryan Mitchell said. “She would start dinner at the grocery store sometime, when business was slow.

“So that day we got a small pig, pulled out the smoker outside and cooked a little barbecue – just for ourselves. We were getting ready to lock the door, that last customer came in and asked us, ‘Are you selling barbecue?’”

Ryan’s grandmother said no and just gave the man a sandwich. “But then on the way home, he tells all these people, “The Mitchells are cooking barbecue!” Ryan said. “Ten minutes later I hear a rattle at the door and somebody saying, ‘We heard y’all had some barbecue.’”

His grandmother said to tell them to come back tomorrow, so of course that meant Ed Mitchell had to get another pig.

“The next day, we had five people come. The next day, we had 10,” Ryan said.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

They eventually turned the corner grocery store into a restaurant, Mitchell’s Ribs, Chicken & Bar-B-Q.

Mitchell eventually ran into some tax problems and closed the restaurant in 2004, but that didn’t keep his reputation from extending far beyond Wilson.

Ed Mitchell has cooked his barbecue for the Southern Foodways Alliance in Oxford, Miss., and at the James Beard House in New York City. He is a founding pitmaster of the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party.

He beat Bobby Flay in a ribs challenge on “Throwdown with Bobby Flay” on the Food Network.

He has been invited to cook pigs at the International Food and Wine Festival in Melbourne, Australia, and the Churrascada Festival in Sao, Paolo Brazil.

He was featured in Michael Pollan’s book “Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation” and the accompanying Netflix documentary “Cooked.”

His sauces are sold nationwide in Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and other grocery stores under the True Made label.

He has been inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame and the 2022 Black BBQ Hall of Fame.

Erasing 'the color line'

Ed and Ryan Mitchell, along with Zella Palmer, also have written a cookbook, “Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque" (Ecco, $37.50), which was released this spring.

Ryan Mitchell said he and his father wanted to write more than just a cookbook, so the book is both recipes and remembrances – telling not only the Mitchell’s family story but also that of Black Southerners, tobacco farmers, pitmasters and entrepreneurs in general.

Each chapter begins with a story – of James Kirby, a neighbor who taught Mitchell how to bank coals; of Mitchell being drafted and sent off to Vietnam; of working in the tobacco fields as a young man.

Through the book, Ryan and Ed Mitchell touch upon the importance of Black heritage, and of the racism and obstacles faced by Black Americans. They note that when Ed Mitchell got into the business, few Blacks owned barbecue businesses, even though many of them were pitmasters or employees of white-owned businesses.

Ryan Mitchell said that when his father started selling barbecue, he didn’t encounter much resistance – until he got popular. “When we were just a corner shack, that was fine. But when we remodeled and got a 7,000-square-foot space, it was a whole different deal.”

He noted that even though his father was embraced by New Yorkers at the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party, he couldn’t help but notice that so many other white participants got sometimes $50,000 sponsorships, while his father had to make do with a $2,500 stipend that meant attending the event was a loss that cost him money each year.

Mitchell did say that things have improved. The foodie movement often highlights Black businesses – because foodies literally put food first. “The foodies totally erased the color line,” he said.

Still, challenges for Black food entrepreneurs remain. “The customers will love and support you with no regard for the color barrier,” Ryan Mitchell said. “Now the battle is that Black chefs or restaurateurs don’t have the resources to own or build their own restaurant – getting a million-dollar loan is hard for Black entrepreneurs.”

One reason his father keeps at it age 77, Ryan said, is to help forge a path for young Black people. “That’s a huge part of it. Barbecue is a small piece of a larger puzzle to tell the story of Black Americans. The origin of being a pitmaster was not a position of glory. It was demeaning work on plantations. But now we have to retake ownership of the heritage.

“Now it’s up to guys like me – I’m trying to make it cool again.”

As Ed Mitchell says in the book, “I barbecue not because I love hoisting 150-pound hogs over my shoulders, but because I want to keep the tradition of my African-American ancestors alive.

“Today I barbecue to show young African Americans that our history lies in those embers.”

Ryan also said that his father still loves what he does.

“He’s slowing down. He doesn’t really like unloading the truck. But as long as he can do it - or get me or someone to get it going – he will always want to do it.

“The grill, the smoker, the time around it, is almost therapy to him. That 10-hour period is almost like church.”