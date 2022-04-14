New food concept coming to Greensboro's LeBauer Park

GREENSBORO — Local chef and restaurateur Kris Fuller will bring a new food concept on April 29 to LeBauer Park.

Parkside Pull-Up is the name of the restaurant, coming to the downtown park at 208 N. Davie St.

It will open in the walk-up food kiosk directly across from Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewing, which opened in the park last year.

The restaurant will offer an affordable à la carte style menu that captures the feeling of childhood nostalgia and classic park fare with a gourmet twist.

Specialty hot dogs and milkshakes will be key features on the menu. Hand-dipped ice cream cone creations will be prepared directly in front of customers' eyes through the main windows of the kiosk building.

From picnics on the lawn to late night snacks after a show at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, Greensboro Downtown Parks, the nonprofit that manages LeBauer and Center City parks, is excited to see what Fuller and this new concept bring to the downtown community.

As Executive Director Rob Overman said, “Anybody that has eaten at one of her restaurants knows just how creative and passionate Kris is. We couldn’t dream of a better partner to compliment all of the amazing programs and events that happen at these parks.”

Parkside Pull-Up's grand opening on April 29 will be in conjunction with Greensboro Downtown Parks’ free monthly movie night program, Friday Flicks, which will be showing "Encanto" (PG) on the UNCG Great Lawn in LeBauer Park at sunset.

Information about opening hours, menu details and more will be available at www.greensborodowntownparks.org/food-drink.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.