Recipe Swap: Blueberry and corn come together in satisfying snack or breakfast muffin

If you’re enjoying a lot of fresh blueberries this summer, here’s a different take on a nice snack or breakfast.

It’s part muffin, part cornbread. It’s not too sweet, and it’s loaded with blueberries.

Many similar recipes use as little as ½ cup of blueberries. One cup is probably the average. I tried a full 2 cups, which is delicious but causes the muffins to fall apart when you eat them. So 1½ cups seems about right for providing plenty of blueberry goodness while producing a muffin that holds together.

Some recipes use a little lemon or a little vanilla. I like a little of both.

As with all muffins, you want to mix these as little as possible to ensure that they are tender. Also watch them closely while baking and remove them as soon as they pass the toothpick test.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.