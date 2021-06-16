 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Easy pasta packs a lot of flavor from herbs, nuts and sun-dried tomatoes
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Easy pasta packs a lot of flavor from herbs, nuts and sun-dried tomatoes

Alt Pesto 02

An alternative to classic pesto, sun-dried tomato pesto is tossed with penne pasta.

 Bruce Chapman, Winston-Salem Journal

This easy pesto pasta dish gets a lot of flavor from sun-dried tomatoes.

It can be made with traditional pine nuts, or with almonds.

It can be a vegetarian entree that stands on its own, or a side dish served with grilled chicken, shrimp or other proteins.

It’s as good room temperature as it is warm, making it a good candidate for pot lucks and picnics.

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

16 ounces penne or other pasta

1 8- to 10-ounce jar sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil

⅓ cup chopped almonds or pine nuts, preferably toasted

3 garlic cloves

1 cup fresh parsley or basil or leaves, or a combination

1 tablespoon lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan or pecorino cheese

Salt

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add about 1 tablespoon of salt. Stir in pasta and cook, stirring often until al dente. Drain, reserving up to ½ cup cooking liquid.

2. Meanwhile, place the sun-dried tomatoes with about half of their oil in a food processor. Reserve the remaining oil. Add the almonds or pine nuts, garlic, herbs, lemon juice and red pepper flakes. Process until smooth. Stir in the cheese by hand. Add salt to taste.

3. Place pasta and pesto in a large bowl and toss, adding some of the pasta cooking liquid if desired to help distribute the pesto. If desired, serve with extra grated cheese.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings

