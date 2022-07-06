Recipe Swap: Pasta salad with shrimp, olives and feta

I admit I’m a sucker for a pasta salad. But that doesn’t mean I will eat just any kind.

Though a pasta salad does involve a bunch of various ingredients being tossed together in a bowl, it still requires care and attention to pull off a really good one. Many of my favorite pasta salads qualify as main dishes and include a protein and plenty of vegetables, balanced by starchy pasta.

The care comes in cooking or prepping all the various ingredients separately so that they all are at their best.

I like to toss the pasta and dressing first while the pasta is still hot or warm. Then the pasta will absorb some of the dressing.

Once the warm pasta is mixed with cool vegetables, the whole salad is basically room temperature. At that point you can eat it right away or chill it until dinner.

In the accompanying recipe for shrimp pasta salad, I combined some of my favorite Mediterranean flavors, including olives, feta and pine nuts, accompanied by cucumbers and tomatoes.

