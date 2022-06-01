Recipe Swap: Spinach and sweet potatoes liven up curried chickpeas

Michael Hastings
Winston-Salem Journal
I love curried chickpeas. Chana masala is one of my favorite dishes to order at Indian restaurants.
But often while eating chana masala, I wish the chickpeas and curried sauce had some vegetables mixed in with them.
This dish for curried chickpeas with spinach and sweet potatoes perhaps doesn’t qualify for authentic Indian but it does check a lot of my boxes for a tasty vegetarian dish — that actually has lots of vegetables and not just a bunch of carbs.
I take a shortcut of using a good-quality curry powder instead of mixing all my own spices the way most Indians cooks would. But I doctor the curry powder, too, with some cumin, paprika and cayenne. You could add a little garam masala at the last minute, too. The important thing here is to use the best, freshest spices you can find or afford. If you have a spice grinder and whole spices — now you’re really cooking.
This dish comes together quickly, in less than 30 minutes, so be sure to start the rice first if you plan to serve that with the curry.
The ingredient list may seem a little long, but in many ways that’s the secret to Indian cooking — blending these myriad flavors to make a complex and satisfying whole that’s much greater than its parts.
Curried chickpeas with sweet potato and spinach
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot
2 teaspoons curry powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon cayenne
8 ounces tomato sauce or 1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 sweet potato or regular potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
½ cup water
1 teaspoon salt
1 15-ouncecan chickpeas, rinsed and drained
¾ cup coconut milk (about half of a 13.5-ounce can)
1 large bunch (about 8 ounces) greens, such as Swiss chard, kale, or collard greens, stems removed and leaves torn into medium-size pieces, washed, and shaken dry (there should be a little water still clinging to the leaves)
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus wedges for serving
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for serving
Plain Greek yogurt, sour cream or heavy cream
Chopped fresh cilantro
Hot cooked basmati rice
Directions
1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened a little, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, curry powder, cumin, paprika and cayenne; cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
2. Stir in the tomato sauce, sweet potato, water and salt and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat, cover and cook 5 minutes, until sweet potato is almost tender.
3. Remove lid. Add the chickpeas and coconut milk and bring to a simmer. If mixture is very thick, add up to ½ cup more water. Stir in cilantro and spinach. Simmer until spinach is tender, about 5 minutes.
4. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice. Taste and add salt, curry or cumin as needed. Serve over rice, garnished with fresh cilantro, lime wedges and a drizzle or dollop of yogurt, sour cream or heavy cream if desired.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings
