Four chicken soup recipes to soothe the soul this winter

Chicken soup won't cure COVID-19, but it might ease your sniffles.

After so many months of pandemic life, we're getting better at making ourselves feel as good as we can, even with the coronavirus knocking at the door. (Or maybe even coming right in the house.)

Many of us are digging deep for extra comfort and nourishment.

Thanks to the vaccine — and countless "Chicken Soup for the Soul"-worthy stories of kindness that have come out of the past months — many of us are still finding some hopefulness as we look ahead. Maybe a few new chicken soup recipes will fuel some of that feel-betterness, too.

For the best chicken soup, start with the whole bird and simmer gently.