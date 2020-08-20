The High Point Rockers, in partnership with The United Way of Greater High Point and L.E.A.P (Literacy Empowers All People), will make a special pop-up appearance with their mascot HYPE from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Triad Food Pantry at 279 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Athletes will hand out free books.  

The Rock N’ Read program was designed to help combat summer reading loss and to increase book access for children during the summer by providing free books for youth in kindergarten through 12th grades. The goal is to distribute a minimum of 1,000 books to area youth. The initiative is done in conjunction with United Way of Greater High Point, High Point L.E.A.P and the High Point Rockers.

For information, call 336-888-1000.

