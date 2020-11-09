Free car wash for veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11

To honor and thank U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day, Autobell Car Wash will offer all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all 87 locations of Autobell in five states on Wednesday, Nov. 11. No coupon, barcode or identification is required.
All Autobell locations are open daily; hours vary by location. Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation.
