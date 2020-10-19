 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free COVID testing
0 comments

Free COVID testing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Old North State Medical Society and the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation will provide free COVID testing from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, and from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Free transportation is provided - call 336-510-9292 the day before.

Free testing will also be offered from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 906 Meredith St. in High Point, from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29-30 at Jesus the Christ Church of the Triad, 2804 S. Randleman Road in Greensboro and from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19-20 at Tak University, 1213 Greensboro Road in High Point.

For information, visit https://onsms.org/greensboro/.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News