The Old North State Medical Society and the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation will provide free COVID testing from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, and from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Free testing will also be offered from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 906 Meredith St. in High Point, from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29-30 at Jesus the Christ Church of the Triad, 2804 S. Randleman Road in Greensboro and from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19-20 at Tak University, 1213 Greensboro Road in High Point.