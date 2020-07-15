When everything turns green outside, I often find myself craving green on my plate as well. On a recent trip to the grocery store, I saw a fetching display of fresh asparagus. Maybe they caught my eye because I’d just come across a recipe for a citrus asparagus stir-fry that I wanted to try.
Eating foods in season isn’t always possible, but when it is, it can make such a difference in availability, price and flavor. If asparagus is truly fresh from the garden, I like to eat it raw with a bit of olive oil and freshly ground black pepper.
My mother grew some once and I ate them straight out of her little vegetable patch. So good.
Maybe you can find something close to that at a farmers market while there’s still time, but we are heading toward the end of this vegetable’s peak of season.
Fortunately, asparagus are available year-round, and even if grocery-store stalks might be a bit tougher, they are excellent contenders for a quick and flavorful stir-fry like this one below. Just look for the stalks to be firm with closed tips. Thick or thin doesn’t really matter but will affect cooking times. I prefer them al dente, so they still have a little snap.
Serve the stir-fry as a healthful, quick side with your favorite protein. I found the fresh ginger, cilantro, garlic and lemon in the vegetable complement salmon beautifully.
This searing method for salmon works perfectly for me every time. The cooking time varies a bit with the thickness of the fillet. If the salmon is fresh, I enjoy eating it on the rare side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.