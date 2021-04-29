Friends of Jamestown Public Library hold spring basket and book sale on Saturday, May 1

Friends of Jamestown Public Library will hold Spring Basket & Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in the library parking lot. The library is at 200 W. Main St. in Jamestown.

The gift baskets, available for $10 to $25, are themed. For example, the gardening basket includes a book, "The Meaning of Flowers," gardening gloves, gardening tools, a watering can, flower seeds and a vase.

The book sale will features books that were published between 2018 and 2020 for $5 and paperback books for $1 or less. There will also be a small collection of puzzles, books on CD and DVD’s available.

Proceeds help support the Jamestown Public Library’s collection and programming.

For information, call 336-454-4815.