From diversity and inclusion to racial equity: YMCA of Greensboro and the NCCJ of the PIEDMONT TRIAD kick off second phase of community efforts

The 8:46 Series returns with a new webinar for those who wish to cultivate a more racially inclusive environment at their workplaces and in their communities. Inspired by the tragic events that launched a worldwide movement, the YMCA of Greensboro and the NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad originally partnered in August 2020 to launch The 8:46 Series.

The first phase was comprised of three-hour virtual events that educated more than 900 community members about systemic racism and its impact on our society.

Now, the YMCA of Greensboro and the NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad are launching this second phase of The 8:46 Series in an effort to further educate business and community leaders and inspire them to take action.

The first offering in this second phase is a 90-minute panel discussion at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12, which will explore diverse racial equity journeys, personal growth strategies, vulnerabilities and ways to work together. The virtual event is free and open to the community.

The webinar features panelists from multiple Triad organizations and will be moderated by Brent Christensen, president & CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

Panelists include: